Innaugural Pride Run 5K hosted in Lexington

More than 300 runners were at The Club at Spindletop Hall on Saturday, but it's not your typical 5K.

The race featured a DJ, drag show, and color splash zone.

It’s called the Pride Run. It’s a fundraiser for the Fayette County Public Schools LGBTQ Advisory Committee, in partnership with Lexington Fairness.

The group started just a few years ago. It offers resources for LGBTQ students like pamphlets, support, and training for teachers.

Julie Bennington, from the committee, says it's important for these young people who are extremely vulnerable.

“Our goal, or my goal, is to save lives,” Bennington explains. "These kids are a special population and are at such great risk for so many things. Awful things. They're at increased risk for suicide, suicidal ideation, homelessness, substance abuse."

Just as the cowbell supports the runners, Bennington says these kids also need support, especially in schools where they are 8 hours a day, five days a week.

"We're just going to try to reach out to as many schools as we can and try to get principals involved in these efforts. We want to make sure that everybody is on the same page as to how to help these students while they're in school so they can be successful in school," she says.

Organizers say they hope to continue the race every year.