‘Innocent bystander’: Police make arrest in shooting death of pregnant mom protecting child

Police in Georgia have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman.

Auriel Callaway, 24, was hit by a stray bullet and died from her injuries. Her 3-year-old son Mason was not hurt. (Source: Family photos/WSB/Cox/CNN)

Auriel Callaway was an innocent bystander outside her apartment, trying to move her child to safety when a fight broke out. She lost her life Monday.

Her 3-year-old son, Mason, was not hurt.

Detectives tracked Kiresa Cooper in Cobb County and arrested her on felony murder charges Wednesday night.

Friends and loved ones certainly wanted justice, but they said it doesn't change the fact they lost a good person.

Callaway was walking home when some teens started fighting in the parking lot of the Clarke Gardens apartment complex. Police say adults jumped in and things got out of control.

“The fight escalated into gunfire, and Ms. Callaway, who is an innocent bystander, was struck by a bullet while attempting to move her young child to safety,” said Chief Cleveland Spruill, Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Police held a news conference Thursday. There to console the victim’s mother was Bryant Gantt, the victim’s uncle and an assistant football coach at the University of Georgia.

Gantt grew up around the same neighborhood, and he said it's a shame that it turned into such a violent environment...

"If we could just start at home here in Athens first, to try and just stop the violence," he said.

Cooper was booked on one count of aggravated assault and one count of felony murder. Police say there will be additional charges in the case.

