Intellectually disabled Franklin Co. woman arrested, family says her identity was stolen

Melissa Wood is still shaken up by what happened to her last week.

"[I'm] tore up and I'm scared and all this," she said. "When they put me in handcuffs I was tore up."

The 42-year-old has Down Syndrome, and on Thursday, her family reported her missing.

"We were scared because we couldn't get a hold of her and we didn't know what was going on, so we called the police," said Melissa's sister-in-law, Anna Wood.

Anna said officers told them Melissa had a warrant for her arrest out of Hardin County for writing a "cold check," something she said Melissa's disability prevents her from doing.

"When Melissa needs money, it is brought to her. Melissa does not handle a check book. She's not allowed," Anna said.

Melissa was found Friday morning at the Senior Activity Center, 202 Medical Heights Drive, where she frequently volunteers.

It was there that police took her into custody. Officers said it was a move they didn't have a lot of "wiggle room" on due to state law.

"The KRS on a warrant like that, it states that we shall make the arrest. That doesn't really give us a lot of options without a judge's permission not to," said Lt. Dustin Bowman with Frankfort Police.

Family members said the warrant stems from a 2011 purchase totaling $37.03 at a tobacco store in Elizabethtown.

Melissa also has a couple of driving infractions on her record, but her family says none of that makes any sense.

"My sister-in-law has never smoked a day in her life. She does not smoke, she does not drink, and she definitely don't drive," Anna Wood said.

Anna said Melissa did live in Hardin County for a short time in 2011, but insists her identity was stolen.

Police said they made special arrangements, given Melissa's disability, when they took her to jail.

"She was allowed to be cuffed with her hands in front of her. She was allowed to use her cell phone to speak to the boyfriend to communicate with him until she got to the jail, and those are things that we normally don't allow," Lt. Bowman said, adding that officers worked with the jail to make sure she was processed as quickly as possible.

Melissa spent about five hours behind bars, family members said. When she was finally released, Anna Wood said her sister-in-law was shaking and crying and has lost her appetite.

Anna said she's always instructed Melissa to trust police officers and turn to them whenever there was trouble. She said her ordeal has damaged that trust.

"She won't talk to [a police officer]. If there was one that walked in this vicinity right now, she would get up and run away. She's scared of them," Anna Wood said.

Family members said Frankfort Police never should have arrested a woman with Down Syndrome in the first place. They feel the police department owes Melissa an apology.

"To me, I felt like they cared more for the warrant that they had to serve then they did the person that was missing," Anna Wood said.

Anna Wood said Melissa has a court date of May 8 in Hardin County, but getting her there will be difficult.

"My husband is really sick and it would be really hard for me to be able to leave him here to travel to Hardin County," she said.

Family members hope the hearing can be relocated to Franklin County.