Intentionally run over, Lawrence Co. dog recovering from injuries

Aries, a friendly, one- or two-year-old, 70 lb. Mastiff mix, is recovering in Georgetown after a life-threatening ordeal in Lawrence County.

A good Samaritan called the Lawrence County Humane Society about the injured animal, which then contacted Paws 4 the Cause, a group that serves homeless and injured animals throughout central Kentucky.

Paws President Remy Simpson said Aries had been intentionally run over and another dog he was with had been shot and killed.

"We got him in immediately and had our vet look at him," Simpson said.

Aries was in bad shape. His leg was badly broken and ultimately it had to be amputated.

"Our vet tried to use a couple plates and some wires to try to figure out an alternative to saving the leg, but it just couldn't be done," Simpson said.

To make matters worse, Aries tested positive for Lyme disease.

Simpson said Aries is the fifth amputation Paws has had to do just in the last couple of months.

"The truth is, if there were stronger spay and neuter programs and stronger anti-cruelty laws, this would not happen," Simpson said. "We've got way too many animals running around Kentucky and that creates opportunity for cruel people to do cruel things."

Fortunately, Aries' story doesn't end here. He'll have to wear a cone until the stitches come out, but he'll find plenty of love and support at his foster home in Georgetown.

"The next thing for Aries is to get all better and to find that forever home and live a happy life," Simpson said.

Paws 4 the Cause relies on the generosity of donors to make emergency surgeries like Aries' happen.

To learn more about fostering an animal or donating to Paws 4 the Cause, CLICK HERE.