Interference? Experts explain controversial Derby decision

Still have this year's Run for the Roses on your mind? You aren't the only one. Saturday night's controversial ending has a lot of people talking about it.

Long shot Country House celebrated in the winner's circle after race stewards disqualified the undefeated Maximum Security, who finished first in the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby. Racing officials said Maximum Security interfered with the path of several other horses when he changed lanes near the end of the race.

"For a guy that's been in this game for a long time, they've made the right call," said Kenny McPeek, who posted a video and a number of tweets trying to explain to folks about the stewards' decision. McPeek is a Lexington native horseman and a Belmont-winning trainer. He told WKYT's Garrett Wymer by phone on Sunday that the stewards are professionals, and made the right decision.

By most accounts situations like this one are fairly common in horse racing, and it is an easy call in an average race. But the Kentucky Derby is not an average race. Still, McPeek said the rules are clear - a horse needs to be clear by at least one length before it can switch lanes.

"It really was a bad move. And it's unfortunate," McPeek said. "Maybe the horse just ducked. But it is the rule, and it does need to stay in place, because it's their responsibility to stay on path."

He said he does not think the jockey's move was intentional - maybe the horse was spooked or lost focus - and he said the jockey moved quickly to correct it. But it is still interference.

"A leading horse if clear is entitled to any part of the track," states the rule, in KAR Title 810. "If a leading horse or any other horse in a race swerves or is ridden to either side so as to interfere with, intimidate, or impede any other horse or jockey, or to cause the same result, this action shall be deemed a foul. If a jockey strikes another horse or jockey, it is a foul. If in the opinion of the stewards a foul alters the finish of a race, an offending horse may be disqualified by the stewards."

Experts say the rule is there for safety reasons, because no one wants horses clipping heels and falling. That could lead to catastrophe on the track - something the sport certainly does not need, especially on perhaps its biggest day, given the scrutiny the industry is under right now.

"To let it go for future Kentucky Derbies would have been worse," McPeek said, "because then it would have turned into a real rodeo every race."

The riders of Long Range Toddy and Country House lodged objections against Maximum Security due to interference turning for home, leaving the 1/4 pole, said Barbara Borden, chief steward for the state of Kentucky.

"We had a lengthy review of the race. We interviewed affected riders," Borden told reporters in a prepared statement on Saturday night. "We determined that the 7 horse drifted out and impacted the progress of Number 1 (War of Will), in turn, interfering with the 18 and 21 (Bodexpress). Those horses were all affected, we thought, by the interference.

"Therefore, we unanimously determined to disqualify Number 7 and place him behind the 18," she said, "the 18 being the lowest‑placed horse that he bothered, which is our typical procedure."

As a result, Maximum Security finished 17th in the field of 19 horses. The jockey will meet with stewards this week to watch the race and talk about what happened. The horse's co-owner told the Associated Press that the disqualification was "egregious" and they are exploring possible options to appeal.

"The Kentucky Derby decision was not a good one," President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Sunday morning. "It was a rough & tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch. Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby - not even close!

The owners of both Maximum Security and Country House were noncommittal on Sunday as to whether their respective horses will compete May 18 in the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown.

