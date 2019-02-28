Three indicted for lottery fraud after Kentucky Lottery investigation

A Louisville grand jury has indicted three people for influencing the winning of prizes in the Kentucky state lottery system.

During a 2018 Integrity Testing Program launched by the Kentucky Lottery’s security department, investigators sought to determine if store clerks were following procedures for cashing winning tickets.

Undercover Lottery personnel presented clerks at 60 different Louisville retailers with tickets that would scan as $18,000 winners. It was then up to the clerks to scan the tickets and see if they were winners.

As a result of the investigation, Indrias Joseph was charged with committing state lottery fraud by attempting to influence the winning of lottery prizes.

Jinalben Savadara and Divang Vyas were also charged with state lottery fraud by attempting to influence the winning of prizes. Savadara and Vyas were also charged with providing false information to a state lottery investigator.

As a result of these indictments, officials with the Kentucky Lottery warned lottery players to protect themselves when they have a winning ticket.

“While I’m disappointed in the actions of these individuals, I continue to believe the overwhelming majority of our retailers and their clerks are honest in their dealings with our players,” said KLC President and CEO Tom Delacenserie.

