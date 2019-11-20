Internet service restored for Kentucky schools

The Kentucky Department of Education says a widespread internet outage affected public schools in the state Wednesday morning. It was restored by 11:30 a.m. Wednesday

A spokesperson from the department says the outage started around 6 a.m., and affected all 172 school districts, as well as KDE offices in Frankfort.

The spokesperson says there does not appear to be a big impact for classrooms in the state's two largest school districts, Jefferson and Fayette counties.

The department announced around 11:30 a.m. that KDE and all districts appear to be back online.