Introduced bill could force FDA to recognize some CBD products as ‘dietary supplements’

As the CBD and hemp industry continues to rake in money to the Bluegrass State, an introduced federal bill could give shops a leg up when it comes to marketing certain CBD products.

The bill introduced by a member of the House Agriculture Committee would loosen the reigns and allow some products to be marketed as ‘dietary supplements’.

Currently, strict rules are enforced by the Federal Drug Administration that do not allow CBD companies or businesses to claim the CBD products they sell carry healing medicinal value. Shops can be fined or their business license revoked if caught.

Many shops go around the rule by stating what customers use the products for and letting testimonies of customer use sell the product.

The FDA states they support the medical research of cannabis but not enough evidence has been found to call the natural plant a medicinal evolution.

“Interested parties may present the agency with any evidence that they think has bearing on this issue,” said the FDA on their website. “Our continuing review of information that has been submitted thus far has not caused us to change our conclusions.”

The FDA has approved one purified form of CBD in a drug form called Epidiolex. The drug is known to help with seizures and epilepsy.

Robert Murphy, the owner of KY CBD Farmacy in Nicholasville says it is a challenge marketing his products while making sure he is walking within the FDA guidelines. He says this could benefit many and be the start to more expansion and discovery in CBD.

“With any piece of legislation it would help,” said Murphy. “Any kind of cannabis legislation at all is going to help. It will clear murky waters eventually.”

He says not many shop at his store looking for CBD as a weight-loss or dietary tool. He says most people come in looking for pain relief or ways to solve anxiety.

If the bill were to pass, it would call for a separate study to be conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on other barriers that farmers and store owners face when working to market and sell their products.

Read all of the FDA's CBD, THC, and hemp restrictions here.

