Investigation continues into Fleming County pipeline explosion

The investigation continues into Monday's gas pipeline explosion in Fleming County.

(Still from WKYT viewer aerial video)

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday near the Hillsboro community, off Highway 1013.

EMA officials say the explosion was in a wooded area and no homes were nearby. No one was hurt.

Enbridge identified the explosion at line 10 of their Texas Eastern Natural Gas system.

We’ve been talking with Enbridge officials about their next steps following this explosion and we should have more details about those steps this afternoon.

We also know the Environmental Protection Agency is now helping out with the investigation.