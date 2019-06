A Keavy man faces a charge of 2nd-degree rape after an investigation by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

36-year-old Kenneth Rose was charged Friday morning around 11:30 a.m. Rose was incarcerated in the Whitley County Detention Center at the time.

An investigation by Laurel County detectives began after a complaint was reported. Officials say they determined Rose had subjected an underage child to sexual intercourse.