An investigation is underway after a house burned down in Lexington.

It happened in the early hours of Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Firefighters were called to the 500 block of West Loudon Avenue, but they had to go down Bellaire Avenue to reach the fire.

No one was inside the home. Firefighters said it had been abandoned for a while.

The home was a total loss and some construction equipment nearby was damaged.

Arson investigators are now trying to find out what happened.