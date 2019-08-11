Investigation underway after Lexington shooting Sunday morning

A man is recovering at UK Hospital after being shot in Lexington early Sunday morning.

Officers say it happened downtown around 3 a.m. on Lyndhurst Drive, between Rose Street and Stone Avenue.

Police say two men were arguing when one pulled out a gun and shot the other. By the time officers got to the scene, both men had left the area. Officers did find blood and shell casings at the location.

The victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound a short time later. According to investigators, the two men knew one another.

The victim’s wounds are said to be non-life threatening. Officers are hoping to get more information from the victim as the day progresses.

As of this time, no suspects have been identified.

