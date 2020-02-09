Investigation underway after body found in Rowan County

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead along a Rowan County road.

According to the coroner, a driver discovered the body around 8 p.m. in the middle of Old Mercantile Road off of US 60 and called 911.

Authorities came to the scene and began an investigation.

The coroner says the victim is 33-year-old Anthony Bryan Nickel, or Morehead.

The cause and manner of death has not been released at this time. An autopsy is being held today in Frankfort.

WKYT is tracking this story and will add new details as they become available.