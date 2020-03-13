Investigation underway after collision in Bell Co. kills two

Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Bell County Friday morning.

Investigators say two vehicles collided head-on along U.S. 119 in the Page community. Troopers were called to the scene just before 8:30 a.m.

The Bell County coroner has confirmed two people died in the crash. The victims have not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

U.S. 119 is shut down in the area while reconstruction units work the scene. Investigators expect to be in the area for several hours. Traffic is being rerouted through Laurel Hill.

