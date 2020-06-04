Investigation underway after deadly Boone County shooting

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a crash led to a fatal shooting Thursday morning.

According to Lt. Phillip Ridgell, deputies responded to a report of a crash and shooting along Dixie Highway.

When investigators arrived, they say they found a man lying on the ground who had been shot.

Deputies reportedly attempted life-saving measures, but the victim did not recover. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Investigators say the shooter has been identified and is being interviewed. That suspect has not been identified.

