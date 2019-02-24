Investigation underway after deadly shooting at Louisville Olive Garden

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting at a Louisville Olive Garden restaurant.
According to television station WAVE, the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. at the Olive Garden in Okolona by the Jefferson Mall.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the restaurant. He was taken to U of L Hospital, where he later died. Police say the man was a customer at the restaurant.
Investigators say a fight broke out between customers immediately prior to the shooting.
No arrests have been made, and police say there are no suspects at this time.
A Facebook post from Louisville Metro Police asks anyone who was at the Olive Garden and may have information to call them at (502) 574-5673.