Investigation underway after double stabbing in Laurel County

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a double-stabbing that happened Wednesday night.

According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 10 p.m. off S & A Lane, just west of London.

Two men were reportedly involved in an argument that escalated. According to investigators, the men stabbed each other, causing serious injuries.

Both men were taken to St. Joseph Hospital London with numerous stab wounds.

The Sheriff’s Office says additional information will be released as it becomes available. Arrests are expected in the case.

