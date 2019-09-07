Investigation underway after fatal motorcycle accident in Versailles

The Versailles Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident.

Police say it happened Saturday off Sellers Mill Road. Officers were called to the area at 3:25 p.m.

Police say that when they arrived to the area, they found that a motorcycle had gone off the roadway and into an embankment.

The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Woodford County Coroner.

Versailles police are investigating the cause of the accident.

The name of the victim has not been released.