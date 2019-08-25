Investigation underway after kayaker dies attempting to save fellow boater in Ohio River

A man has died after attempting to rescue a woman whose kayak had overturned in the Ohio River.

According to sister-station WAVE, a group of three kayakers entered the river from the Clark Boat ramp and were headed to the dock at Shipping Port Island to go fishing.

As they approached the shore, investigators say the woman’s kayak tipped over.

When a man went back to try and help the woman, authorities say his kayak capsized, and he never resurfaced.

Investigators say they were called to the scene around 9 p.m.

Crews searched the river and later recovered the man’s body. His identity has not been released.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

