Investigation underway after maggots found on Indiana child’s head wound

Child services in Indiana are investigating after an incident on Thursday in Evansville.

According to station WFIE, police were called out after 911 received a report about a three-year-old child who had fallen and sustained a cut on her head.

Police responded with medical teams to a home on East Virginia Street where they found the child and began treating the cut. According to officers, medical crews found maggots around the child’s wound.

Investigators also said the house was messy, with clothes and trash scattered around. They also reported a strong smell in the home, caused by five cats who were inside.

According to police, the maggots came from a baby food jar the child was carrying when she fell and landed on it.

No other children were in the home.

No arrests have been made.

