Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Louisville

Few details have been released following a shooting involving an LMPD officer Thursday afternoon.

According to WAVE 3 News, the shooting happened near the Algonquin Parkway along Euclid Avenue just after 2 p.m.

One person was shot in the incident. No word at this time on the condition of the person.

Police also haven’t released what role the LMPD officer may have played in the incident.

WKYT is following this story and will update it with additional information as new details become available.

