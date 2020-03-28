Investigation underway after one killed in officer-involved shooting in Knox Co.

Troopers are investigating after a shooting in Knox County early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, a Knox County deputy was called to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Owens Hollow Road. While looking for the vehicle, officials say someone fired multiple shots from a home toward the deputy.

Troopers were called to the scene, where they approached the residence the shots were fired from.

According to KSP, 49-year-old Thomas Owens came out of the home armed with a rifle. After Owens failed to comply with orders from law enforcement, police say he pointed his rifle at troopers. At that time, shots were fired.

Owens was fatally struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner.

Troopers are continuing an investigation into the incident.

