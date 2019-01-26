One woman dead after shooting at Lexington nightclub

A woman has died after a shooting outside of a Lexington nightclub.

Photo: WKYT

Lexington police confirmed the shooting happened at The Fox Club on Winchester Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said it all started with a fight inside the club that then moved outside. Witnesses told police during the fight outside, a man began shooting.

Iesha Edwards, 27, was struck by a bullet. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Witnesses described the shooter as a black man with a beard, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. Police said he has a tattoo on his right hand and on the left side of his neck.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Lexington Police.