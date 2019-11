A woman has died after a house fire Friday in the Danleyton community of Greenup County.

Kentucky State Police were notified of the deadly fire on Saddle Ridge around 10:30 p.m.

79-year-old Louise B. Batchelor was found dead in an unattached guest house. The coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.

Arson investigators say they do now suspect any criminal activity at this time.

The case remains under investigation.