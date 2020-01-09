Investigator details 3-day effort to apprehend Va. McDonald's shooting suspect

When Jemarh Fuell saw two people had been shot at a McDonald's restaurant in Lynchburg Friday, he said he found the situation shocking for a variety of reasons.

Sherwin Overstreet (inset) and Jemarh Fuell.

"It's an unfortunate situation," Fuell said. "I was taken back by it."

He was taken aback because he knew the man accused of carrying out the shooting.

Fuell said he met Sherwin Overstreet 10 years ago when he worked as his case manager in a day support program.

"He was just a little kid running around James Madison Middle School," Fuell recalled.

Now, Overstreet was wanted by U.S. Marshals. Fuell, a private investigator who's licensed through the state to assist with apprehending fugitives, felt he could help track Overstreet down.

"I reached out to him first," Fuell explained. He sent Overstreet a message through social media.

"He responded the next day," said Fuell, adding that he later talked to Overstreet by phone.

"I said you know what you need to do," said Fuell. "We've got to get you turned in."

Fuell said he recommended several Roanoke police officers who could facilitate a peaceful arrest.

"He said, 'I want to turn myself in, but I don't want to do it to anybody but you,'" said Fuell.

The two agreed to meet that night.

"Once the night came, I didn't hear anything from him until the next morning," Fuell said.

Overstreet, Fuell said, got nervous.

"He was thinking about leaving the state and I said no, don't do that," Fuell said. "You will never be able to be a part of your child's life."

Eventually, Fuell said Overstreet agreed to surrender. Fuell contacted U.S. Marshals and arranged to take Overstreet to the magistrate's office.

"He cried the whole way downtown," said Fuell. "Almost made me cry."

Fuell said his goal of a peaceful surrender was accomplished.

"He can have his day in court, and I pray that everybody is okay," said Fuell.

Overstreet is now in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, charged with counts of malicious wounding and misusing a firearm.

U.S. Marshals offered a $2,000 reward for information that led to Overstreet's arrest. Fuell said he did not claim that reward. He said he's not eligible to receive the money, because of the work he's licensed to do through the state.

