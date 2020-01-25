Investigators: Carter Co. father arrested, shook infant son causing brain trauma

Jeffery Wellman is charged with criminal abuse and is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. (Photo: Carter County Detention Center)
Updated: Sat 10:54 AM, Jan 25, 2020

GRAYSON, Ky. (WKYT) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a 5-month-old infant was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital with a serious brain injury.

According to a KSP release, hospital staff became suspicious after noticing multiple symptoms traditionally associated with Shaken Baby Syndrome and called law enforcement.

Investigators say they determined 24-year-old Jeffery Wellman intentionally harmed his son when he became frustrated with the boy and shook him, causing head trauma.

The child is now in critical condition.

Wellman is now charged with criminal abuse and is being held at the Carter County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond.

 
