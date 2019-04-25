Investigators: Plane involved in deadly Kentucky crash possibly stolen

Kentucky State Police have revealed the plane involved in a crash at an airport may have been stolen.

Troopers responded to the plane crash at the Henderson City-Henderson County Airport Wednesday morning after the wreckage was found Wednesday morning.

Barry Hill, 47, and George Tucker, 48, both of Sanford, North Carolina, were killed in the crash.

Investigators say the two men weren't certified pilots, and they believe the plan they were flying was either stolen or was used without the owner's authorization.

Local, state and federal agencies are participating in the investigation.