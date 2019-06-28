Investigators: Tenn. toddler found dead likely entered van, became trapped

According to a report from the Morristown Police Department, a 3-year-old child was found dead inside a minivan late Thursday evening.

According to police, officers responded to 2456 Fairview Road around 10 p.m. for a missing child report.

The child had been missing since about 4 p.m. and was suspected to have wandered out of the house, according to the report.

After a search, officers found the child dead inside a 2002 Chrysler Town and Country minivan that was parked in the driveway.

No details about the cause of death have been released by officials with an autopsy pending.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Investigators are calling the incident a "tragic accident," saying they believe the toddler likely entered the vehicle without anyone knowing and became trapped.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.