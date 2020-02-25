Coroner at storage facility near where ex-boyfriend of missing Scott County woman lives

Scott County investigators are in Madison County right now.

They're at a storage facility off of Lancaster Road near the Richmond Church of Christ.

The scene is just down the road from where Joseph Hicks lives.

Hicks was indicted Tuesday for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Sheena Baxter.

Baxter disappeared a week ago Friday. She was last seen outside her sister's home. Baxter told her sister she was going to step outside and never came back in.

Police held a press conference just a few hours ago to provide updates in the case. They said then that they hadn't yet found Baxter's body, but there was "overwhelming evidence" that there was a homicide.

Our crew in Richmond says the coroner is at the scene.

We'll keep you updated.