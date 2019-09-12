Investigators identify woman seen at Pike Co. Walmart with infant buried under merchandise

Pike County authorities say they have identified a woman after photos began circulating around social media showing her at a Walmart with what appears to be an infant buried at the bottom of a cart loaded with merchandise.

The photos of a Walmart shopper who appears to have a loaded cart with merchandise heaped on an infant were shared thousands of times. (Facebook)

The Pike County Sheriff's Office said the photos were taken Wednesday at a Walmart at South Williamson. A shopper who saw what was happening took pictures and posted them to social media. The photos went viral, leading to thousands of shares and drew the attention of law enforcement.

Working with Walmart, deputies were able to review surveillance video and identify the woman.

Deputies and representatives from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services also went to the woman’s home to conduct a welfare check on behalf of the infant.

Authorities didn't release the woman's name, and investigators haven't said whether any charges would be filed. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.