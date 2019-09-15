Investigators on scene of Lexington shooting, one sent to hospital

Police are looking for a suspect after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest Sunday morning.

Officers say they were called to Florence Avenue around 9 a.m., where they found the victim in the road.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is now receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Investigators say they have a description of the suspect but are not releasing those details at this time. An active search for the suspect is underway.

Witnesses reportedly told officers that there was some kind of interaction or altercation between the suspect and the victim prior to the shooting.

Investigators say Florence Avenue will be blocked off for a few hours while officers work the scene.

The investigation scene does contain a Lextran bus stop. That bus will be re-routed to Georgetown Road.