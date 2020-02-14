LIVE: Investigators to share new information in homicide case of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - One day after police found the body of missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, investigators are ready to share new information.

Faye Swetlik, 6, disappeared while playing in her front yard after school on Monday. Her body was found somewhere in her neighborhood on Thursday morning. (Source: Cayce, S.C. Department of Public Safety)

Police will host a news conference at 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Faye disappeared while playing in her front yard after school on Monday. Her body was found somewhere in her neighborhood on Thursday morning.

The shocking revelation of her death left more questions than answers, however.

Police said they also found the body of an unidentified male in Faye’s neighborhood on the same day. Up to this point, they have not connected the cases.

Where was Faye for three days? How did she die? Who is this male who was found dead, as well?

It’s not clear what answers investigators will bring Friday morning, but they may be able to release 911 calls related to Faye’s disappearance.

Watch the news conference right here.

