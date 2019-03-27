Investor's advice: What to do if you win tonight's Powerball jackpot

Winning the lottery is fun to think about in theory, but for many winners, it turns out to be a bit of a burden.

"We've actually had clients end up in the hospital due to stress when they've won the lottery," said Matt Dicken, founder and CEO of Strategic Wealth.

Dicken recommends working in steps if you win the lottery.

He says step one is to take a deep breath. It's important to avoid making any rash decisions. In other words, don't go buy a deserted island or offer to pay for your entire family's college education.

"It's good to do nice things for your friends and family, but you've got to set priorities and try keep it quiet as best you can," Dicken said.

Another important step is to assemble a team you can trust, and be careful who you take advice from, he says.

"A lot of times friends and family may be coming in, thinking that they're helping, but it really is best to work with some sort of outside advisor," Dicken said.

"And typically, you want to work with a fiduciary, someone that has to act in your best interest, so you know there is no conflict of interest in the advice you're getting."

When it comes to the question of choosing a lump sum or an annuity, then most financial advisors will say to go with the lump sum.

They say you'll get hit hard by taxes up front, but you can start investing the money immediately. The earned interest typically pays off in the end.

Statistics show that roughly 70 percent of lottery winners go broke within a few years. If self-control is an issue, then an annuity may be the better option.

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is $750 million, but it could go up before the drawing.