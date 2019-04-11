Iowa woman who locked 8-year-old boy in basement convicted on lesser charges

An Iowa district court judge rejected charges from prosecutors in a child abuse case and convicted a woman on lesser charges.

Traci Tyler (Courtesy: Iowa Department of Corrections)

For about a month in 2017, Tyler confined her fiancee's 8-year-old son in a 6-foot concrete area beneath the basement stairs of her Ackley home for hours at a time.

Traci Tyler faced a kidnapping charge, but instead, the judge found her guilty of false imprisonment. She'll be sentenced later this month.

With the change, she no longer faces life in prison, but up to a year in jail, according to the Des Moines Register.

Tyler's fiancee, Alex Shadlow, is scheduled for trial on his own kidnapping charge in September.

The two started dating in 2015, but Shadlow was sent to jail for a probation violation, and the boy moved in with Tyler.

Investigators say the boy was forced to sleep on the concrete and use a tin cup as a toilet.

The boy says Tyler also made him carry a backpack filled with rocks.

The Des Moines Register reports the boy said the basement was "supercold" and that he couldn't get out of the enclosure.

Authorities said that the child eventually confided in that teacher all the horror he endured.