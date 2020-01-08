Iran native reflects on the U.S. and Iran's continued rocky relationship

A professor at Bluegrass Community and Technical College was born and raised in Iran. While he says tensions have definitely escalated, the strain on Iran and the U.S.'s relationship is nothing new.

"Since 1979 you might say relations between Iran and the United States remain at best sour," political and history professor Hossein Motamedi said.

Recent events have made no moves toward improving that relationship, as President Trump ordered the deadly airstrike against Iran's top military commander and Iran retaliated with missiles aimed at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

They were actions that many say brought Iran and the U.S. to the brink of war, but new reports suggest Iran leaders strategically planned the attack to avoid further U.S. response.

"He's indicated that he doesn't want to talk to President Trump, but he doesn't want war either," Motamedi said about an Iran leader.

According to the foreign minister's statement, they released information about the missiles before launching, which was a sign that Iran didn't want the attack to result in any U.S. causalities.

"It was saying that we delivered the counterpunch and as such we're willing to call it even for now until later," Motamedi said.

A native of Tehran, Motamedi fears the negative impacts if relations between Iran and the U.S. continue to sour.

"We simply don't want instability because that can ripple effect in jeopardizing the local economy, but by nature, also affecting adversely the world economy," Motamedi said.

President Trump spoke Wednesday saying the U.S. will try to calm tensions with Iran, while also announcing added economic sanctions on the Iranian regime.