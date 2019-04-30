Georgetown pub pushing for change in city's noise ordinance

The Slainte Public House on East Main Street is a popular place in downtown Georgetown, but its owners say recently it hasn’t been too popular with some of those who live near it.

Matt and Ashley Nunn say they have gotten some complaints from the pub’s neighbors about the noise they’re causing - particularly from loud music and food truck generators.

They say they are trying to fix it, but they also want the city to make a change.

The owners say they’ve added electrical outlets for food trucks so they don’t need generators, and also added a privacy fence in the back to try to limit the noise from live music.

Now they’re backing an effort for the city to change its noise ordinance - pushing some restrictions back from 9 p.m. nightly to 11 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and federal holidays - and they have launched a social media campaign for support ahead of the issue again going before city council.

"You can come and spend an entire evening in Georgetown. You can come earlier and do some shopping, go to dinner and then have a few drinks at the pub," said Matt Nunn. "So Georgetown's a destination. If we don't continue to do things to make it a destination, it'll have a significant impact on our downtown."

WKYT’s Garrett Wymer spoke with several neighbors in the area. None of them wanted to speak on camera - or even on the record - about the situation. They said they’re not trying to make enemies, and they want to save their comments for city council meetings.

Georgetown City Council next meets May 13. The pub’s owners say they hope the item is on the agenda then.

In a post on Facebook the pub urged customers and supporters to reach out to city council members about the noise ordinance.

