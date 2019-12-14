‘Iron Santa’ to make rounds in Lexington, Winchester on Saturday

If you’re out and about in Lexington on Saturday, don’t be surprised if you happen to run into Old Saint Nick.

The jolly old elf, dubbed the ‘Iron Santa’ due to his non-stop work schedule, will be making several stops around Lexington over the course of the day, driving his fire-engine red 1929 Hi-Boy convertible “sled.”

‘Iron Santa’ will kick off his day at 9 a.m. at the Warehouse Block on National Avenue where he’ll meet with families before stretching out at Wildfire Yoga. That will be the first stop in a day full of appearances around town.

His full schedule is below:

9:00a - Santa arrives inside the "Warehouse Block"

9:15a - Family yoga at Wildfire Yoga (833 National Avenue)

10:00a - Santa will walk from Wildfire to Epping's on Eastside (264 Walton Avenue) to join the kiddos for cartoons and cereal in Epping's upstairs loft

11:00a - Santa will stroll a block to Lucia's Imports (328 North Ashland Avenue) for gifts and surprises

12:00 - 3:00p - Santa arrives at Mirror Twin Brewing (723-725 National Avenue)

4:00p - 6:00p - Santa will drive to Abettor Brewing in Winchester KY

7:00p - Santa will join Dancer's Pointe for their performance of the "Nutcracker" in which Santa will be in the show finale

