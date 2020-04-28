Is the food supply chain breaking?

The food supply chain is breaking, according to Tyson Foods.

(WKYT)

The company has had to temporarily close processing plants due to COVID-19 outbreaks, and they're not alone. Smithfield Foods also had multiple workers test positive for the virus.

What does this mean for Kentuckians wanting some beef for dinner?

"The one thing that we've been trying to stress to folks everybody involved with this all the way from the packing plants, the companies, to even the USDA, everybody is trying to make sure the supply chain keeps moving forward," said Gregg Rentfrow, meat science professor.

Professor for UK's College of Agriculture, Food, and the Environment, Rentfrow says there could be less meat on the grocery store shelves. He says meat processing plants are seeing issues partly because it's tough for workers to social distance.

"Everybody is elbow to elbow," Rentfrow said.

Processing plants have taken precautions after multiple employee coronavirus cases. Taking temperatures, putting plastic dividers between workers, using PPE. Still, when processing plants are opening back up, they're often not running at full capacity.

And with all the positive cases in these processing plants, is it safe to eat meat?

"No evidence of the virus being transmitted by food, there's no evidence it's been transmitted through packaging," Rentfrow said.

Rentfrow says you might be unable to be picky with your meat selection, but there will be something at the store for you.

"I can cook ground beef, but I don't know how to cook anything else. Well, this might be an opportune time to download a recipe and learn a new cooking style," Rentfrow said.

Rentfrow says to avoid panic buying and stockpiling on meat. He also suggests washing your hands after coming out of a grocery store, which medical experts say is a good practice regardless if we are in a pandemic or not.