'It is great to just beat them:' Howard hungry to face home-state school Tennessee

Rhyne Howard hails from Cleveland, Tennessee and she just loves to play her home-state school. Back in January, the SEC Player of the Year hit seven threes, torching the Vols for a then career-high 37 points.

Friday night at approximately 8:30, it's Round No. 2 in the SEC quarterfinals. The sophomore sensation was all smiles when asked about taking on Tennessee.

"I mean everyone is going to get pumped to play their home state," said Howard. "That is how it is with me especially since everyone always asks me why I didn't go there and stuff like that. It is great to just beat them."

When asked what makes Tennessee so dangerous, red-shirt senior Sabrina Haines had this to say on Thursday afternoon.

"The fact that they have such tremendous size and athleticism. They have great players on their team. We can't look ahead, but it is always an exciting game and we are looking to top them again."

Kentucky beat Tennessee 80-76 in Lexington back in early January. A second win Friday night would send the Wildcats to the SEC semifinals on Saturday.