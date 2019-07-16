'It was a miracle': Boater talks about finding missing Pulaski County man

A Pulaski County man is being credited for potentially saving a man's life after spotting him while riding a boat.

Gary Warrick is credited with finding 79-year-old Bobby Wood hours after he fell 60 feet down a bluff Sunday.

"It was a miracle, I believe," Warrick said. "And it was an answered prayer."

Investigators say Wood walked outside around 5 a.m. Sunday near Cliffside Drive. His wife went in to grab a flashlight, but when she returned, he was nowhere to be found.

They searched the area where he was later found, but the undergrowth was so thick that even a thermal imaging drone didn't pick up on where he was. Rescuers believe he was unconscious for hours.

Warrick lives down the street from Wood on Cliffside Drive, and the two have known each other for decades. When he heard Wood was missing, Warrick joined search teams looking around the subdivision. He would later take his boat out and go for a swim.

"I distinctly remember swimming around to the back of the boat, and Bob entered my mind again," Warrick said. "I held onto the corner of the boat, and I said a prayer that God would help find him safe."

Warrick said he is sharing his story because he believes he was part of a miracle. After his prayer, he decided to make a pass close to shore before heading home.

"Right about the time that I was getting ready to head back to the middle of the lake, out of the corner of my eye I saw something move," Warrick said. "I looked and I saw Bob's leg move. My heart just about jumped out of my chest."

Wood was taken to UK Hospital, but authorities say he will recover from his injuries. He didn't even break a bone in the fall.

"God answers prayers. The Bible says he's a very present help in time of trouble, and I believe that with all my heart...even more now."