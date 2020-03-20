Items hoarded by Tennessee brothers sent to Frankfort

Hand sanitizer and other supplies confiscated in a major suspected price-gouging scam in southern Kentucky and Tennessee are now being given out to first responders.

Thousands of items confiscated in the suspected scam were given to police, fire departments, and others during an event in Frankfort on Friday morning.

Two Tennessee brothers were under investigation after authorities say they bought thousands of dollars of items from stores all along Interstate 75 in Kentucky and Tennessee with the alleged intent to sell them for higher than face value prices – essentially making money off the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the Tennessee AG worked together in the investigation.

Cameron says once the brothers knew that officials were investigating, they agreed to donate the items.

On Friday, the Kentucky supply of hand sanitizer, wipes, thermometers, and other items were given out to police, firefighters, and others along the I-75 corridor.

“Again, to make sure we are keeping our first responders and our law enforcement community safe. As they continue to do, the responsible things they have to do.”

Authorities say the number of items taken amounted to three truckloads.

Cameron says the 2 brothers basically went to numerous stores and bought up just about everything the stores had.

The items were primarily given back to first responders in the counties that were most affected, including Whitley, Laurel, Rockcastle, Madison and Fayette counties.

