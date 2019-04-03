It's Real: Ale-8-One to release Orange Cream flavored soda

It's not an April Fools' Day joke. Ale-8-One will have a new flavored soda on store shelves next month.

The Winchester soft drink maker is planning to release its Orange Cream flavored soda in May.

Ale-8-One teased the release on April Fools' Day on Twitter, but the company confirmed it the new flavor will be in stores by early May.

This comes one year after Ale-8-One introduced its Cherry flavor, which remains on store shelves. The company is marketing the Orange Cream product as a "seasonal flavor."