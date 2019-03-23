'It's getting really, really hard': Savannah Spurlock's family pushes on as search continues

It's almost been three months since Savannah Spurlock was last seen. Saturday, her family is still desperate for answers leading them to her.

"It's getting really, really hard," Lisa Thoma, Savannah's aunt, said. "It just affects your everyday life. It's consuming. You have to keep working and raising your family, while dealing with really heavy stuff."

Thoma has has been posting to a 'Missing Savannah' Facebook page. She's shared silly videos from social media. You can hear Spurlock's laugh. She's also shared video of the Richmond mother of four saying, 'look at that smile' to one of her boys.

"This whole time I've just been trying to do my best to do what I think I'm supposed to do. I mean, nobody tells me what you're supposed to do when a loved one goes missing."

She tells WKYT rumors are spreading, accusing the family of this all being a hoax.

"Statistics will tell you the longer it goes on the more dire the situation is and I think people forget this is a real person who might not be here anymore. There are real people in her life who care and who would love to see her again," Thoma said.

There are two new billboards along U.S. 27 in Jessamine County showcasing Spurlock's disappearance. They list the phone number for the Richmond Police Department. Family hopes the billboards will encourage someone to share new information.