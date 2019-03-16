WATCH: It’s happening!!! April the giraffe is in labor

April the giraffe is officially in labor.

April the giraffe is giving birth to her second calf. Here she is shown with Tajiri, the calf she birthed two years ago. (Source: MGN)

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY, announced Saturday that her tail is up and those watching the livestream can see the baby start to emerge.

Warning - giraffe births are not pretty, but 285,000 people are watching the live stream on YouTube.

It can take as little as 30 minutes or up to 2 hours for the giraffe to give birth once labor starts.

Viewers of the livestream reacted with delight at the sight of the animal giving birth.

“I don’t know why I’m crying happy tears,” said Jennifer Hodell in the YouTube comments section.

“We need chocolate,” said Susan Sapp.

The 17-year-old giraffe, who became a viral sensation two years ago when she gave birth to a calf named Tajiri, is expected to have a new baby calf any time now.

On Monday April appeared to be having contractions and “pushing," according to the Animal Adventure Park on their Facebook page.

The park, where April has lived since 2015, began its “Giraffe Watch 2019’ on the last day of February.

On Thursday the animal park tweeted she had “profoundly advanced” in the birthing process.

Anticipation reached a frenzy during the 2017 birth, with hundreds of millions of people tuning in to the YouTube livestream over the course of weeks as they waited. More than a million people watched the live feed as she gave birth in, appropriately enough, April of that year.

