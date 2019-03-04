'It's like he vanished': Lexington family desperate to hear from missing father of three

They're sending out a cry for help. A Lexington family is desperate to hear from their loved one. 31-year-old Avery Smothers left for a trip out-of-state last week. He never made it.

"Of course, things run through your mind," Sharon Dansby, Smothers' mom, said. "I know that it's possible for something to be wrong, something bad."

The Lexington father left town last Tuesday. He's supposed to be back home for a father-daughter dance.

"She said 'Mommy, will you promise me today you won't cry?," Chenise Jouett said of their daughter. "My baby is so close to her daddy."

Smothers has three kids at home. He's one of three, himself.

The 31-year-old was driving to Maryland, where WKYT is told he visits family and friends. His Chevy Tahoe - police said - was last spotted in West Virginia. His phone was last pinged near a state park in Maryland, according to family. His mom said he's been off the grid since.

"He's been missing six days now and I don't see how you can just come up missing without a trace and nobody sees you or knows anything," Dansby said. "It's like he vanished. Even his phone's not tracking so I don't know where to go from here."

Family asks people share his story to help bring him home.

WKYT reached out to West Virginia State Police but has not heard back.