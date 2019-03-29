‘It’s not that hot’: Naked guy arrested at Houston Zoo

A man seen walking around naked in the parking lot outside the Houston Zoo was taken into police custody.

Police arrested a naked man outside of the Houston Zoo / (Source: KTRK / CNN VAN)

It's a field trip one mom who witnessed it won't forget.

"It's not something you see every day, or anytime really," she told KTRK.

She saw a man wandering around the zoo wearing nothing at all. She says there were several people watching the naked man, including a lot of kids.

"All the buses from the school were passing by so I'm sure they saw it," she said. "He was facing the street with his hands up."

Houston police say it happened around 1 p.m. They received multiple calls from people about the man.

He was spotted wandering between the zoo and a nearby golf course.

James Linares, a parent at the zoo with his child, described it as "terrifying, frightening and weird."

"That's just odd, very odd," he said. "I mean, it's hot outside, but it's not that hot."

Officers say he wasn't only naked, he was also spotted trying to enter vehicles.

Witnesses say he wasn't naked for long. Shortly after arriving, police detained him.

Officers say he was detained and brought to a hospital for an evaluation. They said it's unclear if he'll face any charges.

