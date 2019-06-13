It's official. John Calipari signs new long-term contract at Kentucky

The University of Kentucky has announced men's basketball head coach John Calipari has signed a new long-term deal which will give him the opportunity to remain at Kentucky.

The university publicized the terms of the deal Thursday, which it says will allow him to remain at the school until retirement.

“One of the truly unique things about Kentucky men’s basketball is its legacy of head coaches who have made their own lasting mark on this program. John is a perfect illustration of that,” Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. “He has added a special chapter to the greatest tradition in college basketball and it’s a chapter we want him to continue writing until the end of his coaching career. We are pleased to announce a new contract that will enable him to do exactly that.”

Calipari will make $8 million in the next two seasons, before his pay increases to $8.5 million in July 2021. He will be compensated $9 million starting July 2025.

Calipari has the opportunity to step down after his sixth year of the contract to become a special assistant to the athletic director and university representative.

“I want to thank the university, Dr. Eli Capilouto, Mitch Barnhart and DeWayne Peevy for approaching me with the opportunity to finish my career at Kentucky,” Calipari said. “I’ve said from day one that this would be the gold standard and it has been for student-athletes and coaches. As I enter my 11th year, I’m reminded it took me 20 years to get an opportunity to like this. There is no other place I want to be. As I look forward, my mindset is what’s next and how can we be first at it for the young people that we coach.”

The new contract was announced after it was reported Calipari was in discussions with UCLA about its head coaching vacancy.

Calipari has a 305-71 record in 10 seasons at Kentucky. He led the Wildcats to the national championship in 2012. He has also led Kentucky to the Final Four three other times.