It’s official. There are two barrels of bourbon for every person living in Kentucky

Kentucky’s bourbon industry set two records for the modern era last year by filling more than 2.1 million barrels of bourbon and aging 9.1 million barrels total.

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says it’s the highest inventory in the 52 years they’ve kept records. It’s also the first and only time since 1967 that distillers have filled more than 2 million barrels of bourbon.

Kentucky now boasts two barrels of bourbon and aging spirits for every person living in the Commonwealth. The last census estimates the state’s population as 4.5 million.

“This is a historic day that cements Kentucky’s rightful title as the one, true and authentic home for Bourbon and distilled spirits,” KDA President Eric Gregory said. “It’s also further proof of Kentucky Bourbon’s monumental economic impact and ever-increasing demand.”

Kentucky’s bourbon industry generates $8.6 billion for the economy and creates more than 20,100 jobs, according to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.