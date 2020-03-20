Tom Brady joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Gray News) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced to Twitter on Friday that six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady would be joining their team.

“I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me.

'I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work!”

The two-year deal is worth $30 million per season, the Associated Press reported.

The 42-year-old had announced March 17 that he would be leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years, saying he had “nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England."

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, the QB led the Patriots to an unprecedented level of success for an NFL team. He helped them reach the Super Bowl nine times since taking over as the starter in 2001.

The Patriots went to 13 AFC Championships games during that time, including a record eight consecutive appearances between 2011 and 2018.

