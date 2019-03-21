It's skunk mating season: Expect to see and smell more this time of year

It's that time of year where you may notice more skunks and smell them more too.

February through March is skunk breeding season.

"When a female isn't 'in the mood' you should say, she's going to spray the male," said Sam Opp, director of the Kentucky Wildlife Center.

You can smell skunk spray up to 1.5 miles away. So even if you smell them, that doesn't mean they are right there. However, you need to be careful if you see a skunk.

"They're probably the second most common rabies carrier in the U.S., so that is a concern," Opp said.

Protecting yourself, your kids, and your pets is important. The first thing to know is a skunk will make it clear if you're bothering them.

"They're going to do what's a false-charge so they'll run at you, they'll stomp, scoot back and do that multiple times," Opp said. "They'll hiss, they'll grunt."

However, your cat or dog might not pick up on these signs. They run the risk of not only being sprayed, but bitten.

Here are some tips:

1. Don't get close to wild animals

2. Vaccinate your pets regularly

3. Use a leash

4. Take your pet to the vet immediately if a wild animal bites them

Another thing to keep in mind, as much as skunks may be thought of as a threat to us, we are a threat to them too.

"They don't have very good eyesight," Opp said. "They do hear well and they do smell well, but they get startled very easily. They don't see cars and things passing on the road until it's too late."

With spring around the corner, the Kentucky Wildlife Center will see many orphaned and injured baby animals.

If you would like to help, here's how you can get involved: